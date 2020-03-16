"Resident Evil: Resistance" Will Hold An Open beta Starting March 27th

Capcom announced today that Resident Evil: Resistance will be getting an open beta at the end of the month with a brand new mastermind to play as. The open beta itself pen beta starts March 27 at 3am ET for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and 1pm ET for Steam. The open beta will end when the game launches on April 3rd, so basically you're getting to try it out before you buy it. But there was no indication as to whether any progress you make during the open beta will carry over or not. We're guessing not as they probably want everyone starting from the same place.

What's more, you're getting a new mastermind in the mix, as you will play as Daniel Fabron. Like the others, you'll be able to use his skills to run twisted experiments use various bioweapons and traps on the group of survivors. Speaking of the survivors, you'll be able to choose from six survivors in the game, but players can only have one of each survivor as they each possess a unique ability to help their team escape. So choose who you bring into the run wisely. You can check out the game's official website for more info, as well as a chance to purchase the special collector's edition of the game.