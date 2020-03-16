"Resident Evil 3" Will Be Getting A Demo This Week

Need something to do while you're stuck at home this week? Capcom has announced that Resident Evil 3 is getting a demo this week. Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo will be available starting March 19th at 12am ET on Xbox One, and 1pm ET on PS4 and Steam. The news comes the same week as when GDC 2020 would have happened, so we're guessing this was all part of their plan during the convention before it got canceled. Like previous demos, we're guessing you'll get to play through part of the first chapter of the game, giving you an idea of what to expect without showing off everything. You can check out the trailer for the demo and some of the latest screenshots below.

The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demolets players step into the boots of the legendary heroine Jill Valentine, as she teams up with Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City. While Jill is fighting to save innocent civilians, she must also save herself from the relentless bioweapon Nemesis, whose sole objective is her demise. The Raccoon City Demo will reveal a brand new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants upon completion. As if Jill's battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr. Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr. Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo's completion.