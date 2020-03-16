With Netflix's Ozark set to return for a third season of deals, double-crosses, and lots and lots of violence, on Friday, March 27, co-star-director-executive producer Jason Bateman and the streaming service are offering viewers a quick recap of Marty Byrde (Bateman) and Wendy Byrde's (Laura Linney) bloody rise through the criminal underworld.

Here's a look back at the previously-releases first season recap – followed by the season 2 recap that was released on Monday:

Bateman's Marty and Linney's Wendy are not only returning for a third season, but they're "all in" this time.

But what does that mean, exactly? With the Byrdes' under pressure to keep their "investors" in The Missouri Belle happy, tensions are rising as outside forces begin making their moves.

While that doesn't sound much different from the previous seasons, it's the questionable trust between Marty and Wendy that could bring it all crashing down – as you're about to see in the official trailer:

Last summer saw casting moves for the third season, with Tom Pelphrey (Marvel's Iron Fist) and Jessica Francis Dukes (Marvel's Jessica Jones) switching shows within the streamer and now set as new series regulars. Joseph Sikora (Power) and Felix Solis (Ten Days in the Valley) are also joining the upcoming season in recurring roles. Two familiar faces from the second season are set to return: Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell) and Janet McTeer (Helen Pierce) have been promoted to series regulars.

● Pelphrey's Ben Davis is Wendy's capricious younger brother, Ben, arrives for an unannounced and inopportune visit. He quickly reminds Wendy who she used to be and who she was running from.

● Dukes' FBI agent and forensic accountant Maya Miller comes to the casino with one goal: to take Marty (Bateman) down and do it by the book.

● Sikora's Frank Cosgrove Jr. is the hotheaded son of Kansas City mob boss Frank Cosgrove, who immediately clashes with Ruth when forced to work together in the new casino laundering business.

● Solis' Omar Navarro is the ruthless leader of Mexico's second largest drug cartel, who attacks his enemies with both brutal violence and psychological warfare — as the Byrdes will personally discover this season.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark stems from Aggregate Films in association with Media Rights Capital. Bateman, Dubuque, Williams, and Chris Mundy executive produce.