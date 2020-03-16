Orbital Comics of London Will Be Changing Form In Ten Days Time

So I popped by Orbital Comics in London yesterday, hoping to get a glimpse of this vegan dessert late-night cafe we mentioned last week. Orbital Comics has been through major changes this last year, dropping Diamond Comic Distributors, bringing in online operation Comics Toolbox to operate from within its walls and promising a big change for the 2nd of February.

Well, that was delayed a little longer but the big change is happening now. And not linked to the coronavirus crisis – but rather fortuitously timed. What will emerge from the Orbital cocoon in less than two weeks' time? And will there be anyone there to see it?

For the next 10 days we will be closed for refurbishment works. Please stand by for further announcements pic.twitter.com/pOywFeurz1 — Orbital Space (@orbitalcomics) March 16, 2020