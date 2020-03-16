"Nightmare Before Christmas" Gets A Delightful Statue from Enesco

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a delightfully magical and spooky film with a great film score and an amazing cast of characters. This movie combines two favorite holidays with Halloween taking on Christmas in this classic Disney film. Enesco is bringing that magic alive with their newest statue that features an amazing feature. This statue shows Nightmare Before Christmas characters Jack Skellington and his lovable skeleton dog Zero. This statue features that favorite Halloweentown design and even has a couple of extra features built into the statue. The statue does come loaded out with LED functions so it does light up underneath the branch. On top of that, there are magnets built into the underbelly of the branch that will help Zero levitate! That's right this Nightmare Before Christmas brings Zero alive with a new dynamic ghost fell from the levitating feature. This is a unique spin on a statue that makes it stand out from the rest. The statue is not that small either with it clocking in at 11 inches long, 8.25 high, and 7 inches wide. This is a spooky statue that really brings these two characters to life and any fan should add it to their collection.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington and Zero Levitating Statue is priced at $174.99. It is not expected to ship out till October 2020 which is the best time to get it too. Pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here.

"No, Zero. Down, boy….My, what a brilliant nose you have. The better to light my way! You're the head of the team, Zero!"

Nightmare Before Christmas Levitation Zero and Jack Skellington Grand Jester Studio Statue

