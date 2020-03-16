New "Artemis Fowl" Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

To say that the summer blockbuster landscape is looking a bit muddled right now would be a bit of an understatement. The spring season of movies has very much been canceled due to delays from coronavirus. While delaying these movies was the right thing to do it does make us wonder what the rest of the year is going to look like. Should we expect delays for movies coming out in May? June? July? Your guess is as good as ours but, for now, studios are still marketing their movies. For Disney, that means throwing up a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the big-screen adaptation of Artemis Fowl.

Thus far the reactions to the new trailer have been mixed, to say the least. This is a beloved book series and a lot of fans don't seem very happy with the perceived changes that Disney has made to the source material. This is kind of weird since it appears that author Eoin Colfer, at least according to this featurette, was involved in the filmmaking process. Artemis Fowl has already been delayed once so it'll be interesting to see if it makes it to the big screen in May.

Summary: Artemis Fowl II, a young Irish criminal mastermind, kidnaps the fairy LEPrecon officer Holly Short for ransom to fund the search for his missing father in order to restore the family fortune.

Artemis Fowl, directed by Kenneth Branagh, stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench. It will be released on May 29, 2020.