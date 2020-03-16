With only a month to go before FX on Hulu's Mrs. America debuts on the streaming service, viewers are getting a fresh look at what to expect. Created, written, and executive produced by series showrunner Davhi Waller, the series traces the history of – and resistance to – the ERA movement. Premiering three episodes on Wednesday, April 15 (with new episodes airing each subsequent week on FX on Hulu), the series stems from Waller, Oscar-nominated producer Stacey Sher, and FX Productions.

In the following teaser, a number of very prominent voices in the equal rights movement are highlighted – as the "Battle Lines" for the future of American society are drawn:

Set to premiere on FX in 2020, the nine-episode limited series tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by conservative woman Phyllis Schlafly (Cate Blanchett). Through the eyes of the women of that era — both Schlafly and second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug, and Jill Ruckelshaus — the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the '70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

Here's a look at the all-star cast for FX on Hulu's Mrs. America:

● Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm – Chisholm not only made history as the first African American Congresswoman, but also became the first African American candidate to run for President from a national political party when she launched her unprecedented 1972 campaign.

● Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem – Steinem was the most recognizable leader of the women's movement, who co-founded Ms. Magazine and played a major part in the effort to pass the ERA.

● Kayli Carter as Pamela – Pamela, a fictional character, is a young, impressionable housewife who is an early member of Phyllis' anti-ERA movement.

● Ari Graynor as Brenda Feigen-Fasteau – A Harvard-educated lawyer, Feigen-Fasteau was a young feminist in the women's movement who co-founded Ms. Magazine with Steinem and helped the feminist effort to pass the ERA.

● Melanie Lynskey as Rosemary Thomson – Thomson was a homemaker in Schlafley's inner circle who eagerly joined her fight against the ERA.

● James Marsden as Phil Crane – Crane was a conservative congressman from Phyllis' home state of Illinois and one of her most powerful allies.

● Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug – A leading figure in the feminist movement, Abzug was a three-term Congresswoman who spearheaded the effort to pass the ERA.

● Sarah Paulson as Alice – Alice, a fictional character, is Phyllis' best friend who joins Phyllis' efforts to block the ERA.

● John Slattery as Fred Schlafy – Phyllis' husband was a prominent lawyer, GOP donor and anti-communist.

● Jeanne Tripplehorn as Eleanor Schlafly – Eleanor is Fred's unmarried sister and a close confidante of Phyllis. Eleanor is a devoted aunt to Phyllis' six children.

● Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan – Known as the mother of the women's movement, Friedan wrote The Feminine Mystique and co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus. She was an active proponent of the ERA.

● Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus – A pro-choice, socially progressive Republican appointed by President Gerald Ford to advance women's rights – and to keep the Republican Party from being taken over by Schlafly and the religious right.

Created, written, and executive produced by series showrunner Waller and executive produced by Sher, Waller, Coco Francini, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, and Blanchett, Mrs. America traces the history of – and resistance to – the ERA movement. Captain Marvel writers/directors Boden and Fleck are set to direct the first two episodes of the season