Mourning the Totally Permanent Death of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy #3 [Preview]

Last issue, Star-Lord heroically sacrificed himself to save the universe in a death that is totally permanent and definitely won't be reversed before this storyline is through.

And now Rocket has to tell the rest of the Guardians family. That's not gonna go well.

Gamora already suspects something is up.

And she's about to be proven right.

Yeah, she's not going to take this well.

Gamora's pain is understandable. She could have to go two, maybe even three issues before Star-Lord is revealed to have been alive all the time. That's rough. But there's no need for violence.

Hey! That's animal abuse!

Guardians of the Galaxy #3 hits stores on Wednesday.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3

JAN200942

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Cabal, More (CA) Ivan Shavrin

• The Guardians saved the Galaxy – at great and terrible cost. And now, they have to break the news… to the Guardians.

• Four artists tell three stories of two bonds broken, one born again…

• …and the birth of the West Spiral Arm Guardians!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99