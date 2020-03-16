Mourning the Totally Permanent Death of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy #3 [Preview]

Last issue, Star-Lord heroically sacrificed himself to save the universe in a death that is totally permanent and definitely won't be reversed before this storyline is through.

Guardians of the Galaxy #3 [Preview]

And now Rocket has to tell the rest of the Guardians family. That's not gonna go well.

Guardians of the Galaxy #3 [Preview]

Gamora already suspects something is up.

Guardians of the Galaxy #3 [Preview]

And she's about to be proven right.

Guardians of the Galaxy #3 [Preview]

Yeah, she's not going to take this well.

Guardians of the Galaxy #3 [Preview]

Gamora's pain is understandable. She could have to go two, maybe even three issues before Star-Lord is revealed to have been alive all the time. That's rough. But there's no need for violence.

Guardians of the Galaxy #3 [Preview]

Hey! That's animal abuse!

Guardians of the Galaxy #3 hits stores on Wednesday.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #3
JAN200942
(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Cabal, More (CA) Ivan Shavrin
• The Guardians saved the Galaxy – at great and terrible cost. And now, they have to break the news… to the Guardians.
• Four artists tell three stories of two bonds broken, one born again…
• …and the birth of the West Spiral Arm Guardians!
Rated T+
In Shops: Mar 18, 2020
SRP: $3.99

