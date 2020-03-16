Jim Gordon Lies to Children in Time of Crisis in DCeased: Unkillables #2 [Peeview]

This week's DCeased: Unkillables #2 gives us an answer to the question: what would Gotham's police commissioner do if faced by the coronavirus pandemic?

As we see in this preview, Jim Gordan and Jason Todd are watching over a room where infected people are quarantined.

But when a message comes over the radio inviting refugees to join Earth's heroes to escape…

…Gordon decide to hide it from the children he's protecting.

Meanwhile, we see a very different scenario play out elsewhere…

Face with a chance to escape with her own life…

Cassandra Cain refuses if they can't also help the children here.

Though her mom isn't about to take no for an answer.

DCeased: Unkillables #2 hits stores on Wednesday.

DCEASED UNKILLABLES #2 (OF 3)

JAN200513

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Karl Mostert, Trevor Scott (CA) Howard Porter

With the world ending around them, Red Hood and Batgirl take shelter in the most unlikely place: an orphanage full of children! Will they be able to protect the kids from the impending hordes of the infected streaming out of Gotham City and Blüdhaven? And elsewhere, Deathstroke, Vandal Savage, and some of DC's worst villains battle the apocalypse out as an "Anti-Suicide Squad." But a certain wondrous woman may not let them have it their own way!

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $4.99