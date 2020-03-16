Horror Icons from "It", "The Shining" and More Get Collectibles from Enesco

Horror is a unique category that has a lot of dedicated fans in it. Collectibles are not that hard to come by nowadays either as big companies like Funk and NECA give fans some really nice figures. This time Enesco is bringing some scary characters to life with some Chibi styled Horror icons. There are five figures in total and each one is fairly detailed and wired in their own way. IT, The Shining, The Exorcist, The Nun, and Annabelle are all getting their Enesco debut. These characters are 4 inches tall and would be a nice little addition to any fans growing collection or office space. Each one of these has its own flavor and I love that, the wackiness of Pennywise, the vomit of Regan, and the Grady Twins creepy stare. Each one can fill that bloody and thrilling void that any fan misses and would be a great like pocket fiend for you.

Each Enesco Horror Icon Chibi Figure will be priced at $14.99. Pre-orders are not live yet but you will be able to find them and all the Enesco goodies located here.

It's time to scream!

ANNABELLE CHIBI 4IN FIG

IT PENNYWISE CHIBI 4IN FIG

THE EXORCIST REGAN CHIBI 4IN FIG

From Enesco. Introducing a new collection of vinyl figures from some of the most iconic horror films of our generation. This precious take on the horror genre will have you screaming for more. Its always an excellent day for an Exorcism with Regan nearby.

THE GRADY TWINS CHIBI 4IN FIG

THE NUN CHIBI 4IN FIG

