George Mann and Joe Eisma Read Your Horoscope with Science-Fantasy Comic Engineward

In the comic, Earth as we know it is gone and now gods based on the signs of the Zodiac rule all. Check out the press release below.

Missoula, MT (3/16/2020): Vault Comics is thrilled to announce ENGINEWARD, a zodiac-inspired, twelve-issue science-fantasy comic series written by George Mann, drawn by Joe Eisma, colored by Michael Garland, lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou and designed by Tim Daniel.

In ENGINEWARD, Earth is an ancient myth, long forgotten. Now, the god-like Celestials, who embody the surviving zodiac signs, rule with brutal efficiency. When Joss, an Engineward, discovers and reactivates the head of a fossilized Ghoulem, she learns all is not as intended. Her destiny—and the truth about her imperious rulers—lies somewhere far beyond the borders of her shantytown.

Every issue of ENGINEWARD will feature a special "Zodiac Cover" drawn by Joe Eisma and designed by Tim Daniel that portrays one of the twelve Celestials of ENGINEWARD, released according to the zodiac calendar and the sign they represent.

"I couldn't be happier to be working with Joe and the team at Vault Comics on ENGINEWARD," said George Mann. "This is a story that's been brewing in my head for nearly a decade, and seeing Joe breathing life into these characters is something very special indeed. He's bringing such a fantastic look to the series. I can't wait for people to meet Joss, Ichabod, Kreek and Thrycia, and to delve deep into the mythology of the Celestials alongside us. It's going to be a wild ride!"

"I'm so fired up about ENGINEWARD," added Joe Eisma. "I have always wanted to work in this genre space since the beginning of my career, and I'm so excited about this book! George has crafted a thrilling and intricate story that I know will excite readers. Crafting this world with him has really energized my art, and I can't wait for everyone to join us on this epic journey across our compelling world!"

ENGINEWARD #1 debuts with a Pulp & Paint B cover variant by Nathan Gooden and Tim Daniel. It hits store shelves in June 2020.