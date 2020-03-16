Gamescom Is Moving Forward With 2020 Event For The Time Being

While the rest of the world is panicking over the next few months of coronavirus, others are looking ahead in the year, which includes Gamescom. While many conventions over the next few months have put the kibosh on their own plans, those that are happening in the Fall and Winter of 2020 have yet to really discuss their major plans. The organizers of the Germany-based gaming convention decided to respond to their patrons today by letting them know they're still moving forward with plans… for now.

The statement below was released on Twitter, letting the community know that while the city of Cologne has banned events of over 1,000 people, it has only done so through April 10th, 2020. And while they are monitoring the situation, their event doesn't take place until the end of August. A lot could change around the world between now and then. So until we get closer to the event, it appears they are moving forward with their plans until it gets to a point where they have to cancel. We'll see if other conventions around the same time of year, such as G-Star 2020 and PAX West 2020, will do the same.