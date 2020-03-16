Friday The 13th 40th Anniversary Steelbook Releasing in May

Friday The 13th fans are going to be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic slasher this year, and paramount is celebrating with yet another release of the film on Blu-ray. This one will be housed in a collectible Steelbook package, featuring the poster art from that first film on the front. The disc included has been released before, and features the uncut version of the film. It will also include a digital copy. The disc will release on May 8th.

This also comes while the future of the franchise is up in the air, thanks to a bitter court battle for the rights to the series between Sean Cunningham and the writer of this first Friday The 13th film Victor Miller. Miller won a court case giving back the rights to this specific film, and the two are now locked in a bitter appeals process that may end up in the Supreme Court before all is said and done.

RIP into the chilling UNCUT EDITION of Friday the 13th. With the addition of unrated footage, and insightful special features, plunge deeper into the film that spawned eleven sequels and the genre's unstoppable bad guy, Jason Voorhees. A new owner and several young counselors gather to reopen Camp Crystal Lake, where a young boy drowned and several vicious murders occurred years earlier. They've ignored locals' warnings that the place has a death curse… and one by one they find out how unlucky Friday the 13th can be as they are stalked by a violent killer.

