Looks like fans of the award-winning FX anthology series Fargo are going to have to wait a little longer for Noah Hawley and season star Chris Rock's fourth "installment" (season). Originally set to premiere on Sunday, April 19, the date is being moved due to "postponement of production related to the coronavirus".

FX Networks will hold off on a new premiere date until production resumes.

In the teaser "Face Off" (followed by a season overview and official trailer), Rock's Loy Cannon is officially meeting face-to-face with the new head of the Fadda family: Josto (Jason Schwartzman). While not a single word is uttered by either, you can't help feeling Loy's already learned something essential about Josto…

He's definitely not his father…

In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, two criminal syndicates — one Italian, led by Donatello Fadda, one African American, led by Loy Cannon (Rock) — have struck an uneasy peace, which the heads of both families have cemented by trading their youngest sons.Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America.

Cannon is the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his oldest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his son's enemy as his own. It's an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It's a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.

FX's fourth installment of Fargo also stars Timothy Olyphant (Dick "Deafy" Wickware) Uzo Aduba (Zelmare Roulette), Jessie Buckley (Oraetta Mayflower), Salvatore Esposito (Gaetano Fadda), Andrew Bird (Thurman Smutney), Jeremie Harris (Leon Bittle), Gaetano Bruon (Constant Calamita), Anji White (Dibrell Smutney), Francesco Acquaroli (Ebal Violante), Emyri Crutchfield (Ethelrida Pearl Smutney), Amber Midthunder (Swanee Capps), Jack Huston (Odis Weff), Jason Schwartzman (Josto Fadda), Ben Whishaw (Rabbi Milligan), Glynn Turman (Doctor Senator), Corey Hendrix (Omie Sparkman), Karen Aldridge (Zelmare Roulette), Kelsey Asbille, and newcomer Matthew Elam.