DC Comics Offers One Retailer Exclusive Variant Cover For June 2020 – DCeased: Dead Planet #1,

Marvel Comics may be pushing fourteen retailer exclusive variant covers for May. But in June, DC Comics is doing just one. As a result of the original creative team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Trevor Hairsine reuniting for the sequel to the 2019 miniseries DCeased in DCeased: Dead Planet #1, available for retailer custom covers.

Each retailer custom cover features unique artwork available exclusively to each store. The covers will be created by someone deemed a top comics artist that each retailer chooses, pending DC's approval. It is also open to approved artists studios.

DCeased: Dead Planet #1 is solicited in the April DC Previews with an on-sale date of June 10th and a cover price of $4.99. Though exclusive cover may be sold for quite a bit more.

For more info on required order quantities and pricing, retailers are asked to contact Dustin Kitchens, DC's Sales Specialist, for further details. But generally to get get a retailer exclusive cover from Marvel or DC, shops, shows or creators have to order a minimum of 3000 copies, with subsequent variants at 1500 and 1000. They pay full wholesale price, plus the cost of the artist – unless they are the artist themselves. These can be sold for premium prices or used for promotional purposes as they often have the name of the store somewhere.

All orders for custom retail variants must be finalized by Friday, May 1. No new orders will be accepted after that date.

DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #1

written by TOM TAYLOR art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, STEFANO GAUDIANO, and GIGI BALDISSINI

After a corrupted Anti-Life Equation turned billions into monsters—including Earth's Greatest Heroes—our planet was as good as dead.

Years later, a distress call brings Damian Wayne, Jon Kent, and Cassie Sandsmark—the Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman of Earth 2—back to a dead planet…but what will this new Justice League find waiting for them? If life still exists on Earth, who—or what—is lying in wait for these heroes? The original creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine reunite for the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster series DCeased!