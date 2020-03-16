"Control" Finally Reveals More Info About "The Foundation" Expansion

505 Games and Remedy Entertainment have revealed new details about their upcoming expansion for Control known as "The Foundation". A new trailer has been released this week, showing off bits and pieces of a new location you'll have to delve into. With a lot of mystery going around that will keep you guessing as to what you're actually trying to achieve in here. The expansion itself will come with a new story and side missions, abilities and enemies, and more for you to look for. It will be added to PC and PS4 on March 26th, while Xbox One users have to wait until June 25th. You can buy this expansion alone for $15 to get it as part of the season pass. For now, enjoy the latest trailer for the next Control expansion.

The Foundation expansion will delve into the Oldest House's history. Jesse is alerted by the Board that a situation has arisen in the Foundation, the bedrock of the Oldest House. A mysterious structure called the Monolith has been damaged, resulting in the Astral Plane leaking into the Foundation. If Jesse does not find a way to stop it, the entire Oldest House, along with the Bureau, will be consumed by this invading dimension.