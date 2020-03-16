Chasing the Sienkiewicz Vibe in New Mutants #9 [X-ual Healing 3-11-20]

Three X-books this week. Which was the best, Cable #1, New Mutants #9, or X-Men #8? Read on for recaps and analysis…

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities, but thanks to a corporate merger and a line-wide relaunch, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics.

NEW MUTANTS #9 DX

JAN200849

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Flaviano (CA) Michael Del Mundo

A NIGHTMARE BECOMES REAL!

With Krakoan confidence, the youth of mutantkind are ready to take on any challenge the world has to throw at them – but when reality itself betrays them, what hope is there for the NEW MUTANTS?

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

What happened in New Mutants #9?

In a place called Pershyy Misto in the country of Carnelia, a new mutant has just gotten powers, and it seems it may have wreaked havoc on the town. In Krakoa, at the New Mutants' place, Boom Boom is experiencing some serious FOMO over being left out of the OG New Mutants team's space adventure. Magma attempts to lighten the mood by inviting everyone on a mission, but this only upsets Chamber, who has a crush on her and doesn't feel like she's paying attention to him.

At Cyclops's house, Cyclops lectures Magik, who is responsible for the actions of all New Mutants as Captain, for the shenanigans Glob and crew got up to at Beak and Angel's farm, which resulted in several human deaths. Magik blows him off, as well she should. Is she supposed to take a lecture from a guy who spends all his free time getting nailed by Wolverine? In Carnelia, the newly awakened mutant has begun warping reality.

Back on Krakoa, Magma, Boom Boom, Mirage, Chamber, and Karma hop in the Pac-Rat II and head to Carenlia. This is an unsanctioned mission, as Carnelia does not recognize mutants and has no Krakoan gates. The Quiet Council does not know about it. Back at the Sextant, Armor and Mondo hang out with Cypher as he attempts to create a Krakoan computer program that can track who has come through Krakoan gates. By cross-referencing with Cerebro's mutant database, they can figure out which mutants are still out there that need their help. Mondo reluctantly agrees to commune with Krakoa again to jumpstart the program, which is not pleasurable for either of them.

An infographic page tells us the name of the mutant in Carnelia, who is a 13-year-old named Natasha. Guards have now gathered around the factory where she's holed up, with her reality-warping presence expanding. The New Mutants arrive on the scene and Boom Boom, who knows some Russian from her criminal days, is able to communicate with them and get them to let the New Mutants go in to save the girl. Karma tries to taking over her mind, but is quickly overwhelmed by nightmares. When Chamber touches Karma, they are both sucked into the black ball of warped reality surrounding Natasha.

Mirage radios Cypher for help, and he goes to gather reinforcements. He heads to MLF territory to recruit Wildside.

Was it any good?

The art in this issue seemed to be trying to capture some old school Bill Sienkiewicz vibe, and the story itself feels like one we've seen a hundred times before. New mutant manifests out-of-control powers that threaten their town, forcing X-Men to intervene. Will next issue do something to make this one stand out? That remains to be seen. As it stands, barring some unexpected twist, I'm feeling doubtful that this story will require a minimum of three issues to tell, but that's what's been solicited so far.

