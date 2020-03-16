CATS "Wins" Six 2020 Razzie Awards, "Winners" Announced

CATS was the big "winner" for this years Razzie Awards, honoring the years worst in cinema. The awards winners were announced today after the Coronavirus canceled the annual ceremony earlier this month. CATS won Worst Picture, Worst Supporting actor (James Corden), Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson), Worst Screen Combo (Any Two Half-Feline/Half Human Hairballs), Worst Screenplay and Worst Director (Tom Hooper), nabbing it six awards.

"This past weekend the Razzies had planned a really humongous show – complete with an opening parody number, sketches, 'Celebrity Presenters' and the Whole Balla Wax — eventually to be beamed out to the entire world. But due to unforeseen circumstances — otherwise known as the coronavirus — we are instead bringing the public a bit more intimate video, suitable for viewing by any audience currently in lock-down mode."

The winners list can be found below:

Worst Picture

Cats (WINNER)

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actor

John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint (WINNER)

James Franco, Zeroville

David Harbour, Hellboy

Matthew McConaughey, Serenity

Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood

Worst Actress

Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate (WINNER)

Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral

Rebel Wilson, The Hustle

Worst Supporting Actress

Rebel Wilson, Cats (WINNER)

Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix

Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral

Judi Dench, Cats

Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood

Worst Supporting Actor

James Corden, Cats (WINNER)

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")

Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")

Seth Rogan, Zeroville

Bruce Willis, Glass

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats (WINNER)

Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats

Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral

Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts

Worst Director

Tom Hooper, Cats (WINNER)

Fred Durst, The Fanatic

James Franco, Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood

Neil Marshall, Hellboy

Worst Screenplay

Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper (WINNER)

The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands

Hellboy, Andrew Cosby

A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry

Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Rambo: Last Blood (WINNER)

Dark Phoenix

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Hellboy

A Madea Family Funeral

Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property

Rambo: Last Blood (WINNER)

Dragged Across Concrete

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Hellboy

Joker

Razzie Redeemer Award

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)

Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Will Smith, Aladdin