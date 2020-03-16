CATS "Wins" Six 2020 Razzie Awards, "Winners" Announced

CATS was the big "winner" for this years Razzie Awards, honoring the years worst in cinema. The awards winners were announced today after the Coronavirus canceled the annual ceremony earlier this month. CATS won Worst Picture, Worst Supporting actor (James Corden), Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson), Worst Screen Combo (Any Two Half-Feline/Half Human Hairballs), Worst Screenplay and Worst Director (Tom Hooper), nabbing it six awards.
"This past weekend the Razzies had planned a really humongous show – complete with an opening parody number, sketches, 'Celebrity Presenters' and the Whole Balla Wax — eventually to be beamed out to the entire world. But due to unforeseen circumstances — otherwise known as the coronavirus — we are instead bringing the public a bit more intimate video, suitable for viewing by any audience currently in lock-down mode."
The winners list can be found below:
Worst Picture
Cats (WINNER)
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Actor
John Travolta, The Fanatic, Trading Paint (WINNER)
James Franco, Zeroville
David Harbour, Hellboy
Matthew McConaughey, Serenity
Sylvester Stallone, Rambo: Last Blood
Worst Actress
Hilary Duff, The Haunting of Sharon Tate (WINNER)
Anne Hathaway, The Hustle, Serenity
Francesca Hayward, Cats
Tyler Perry (As Medea), A Madea Family Funeral
Rebel Wilson, The Hustle
Worst Supporting Actress
Rebel Wilson, Cats (WINNER)
Jessica Chastain, Dark Phoenix
Cassi Davis, A Madea Family Funeral
Judi Dench, Cats
Fenessa Pineda, Rambo: First Blood
Worst Supporting Actor
James Corden, Cats (WINNER)
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Joe")
Tyler Perry, A Madea Family Funeral (as "Uncle Heathrow")
Seth Rogan, Zeroville
Bruce Willis, Glass
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs, Cats (WINNER)
Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered "Bulge," Cats
Tyler Perry & Tyler Perry (or Tyler Perry), A Madea Family Funeral
Sylvester Stallone & His Impotent Rage, Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta & Any Screenplay He Accepts
Worst Director
Tom Hooper, Cats (WINNER)
Fred Durst, The Fanatic
James Franco, Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, Rambo: Last Blood
Neil Marshall, Hellboy
Worst Screenplay
Cats, Lee Hall, Tom Hooper (WINNER)
The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Danial Farrands
Hellboy, Andrew Cosby
A Madea Family Funeral, Tyler Perry
Rambo: Last Blood, Matthew Cirulnick, Sylvester Stallone
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Rambo: Last Blood (WINNER)
Dark Phoenix
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Hellboy
A Madea Family Funeral
Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property
Rambo: Last Blood (WINNER)
Dragged Across Concrete
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Hellboy
Joker
Razzie Redeemer Award
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)
Keanu Reeves, John Wick 3, Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Will Smith, Aladdin