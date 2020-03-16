Cable, Pixie, and Armor: Marvel's Newest Throuple? Cable #1 [X-ual Healing 3-11-20]

Three X-books this week. Which was the best, Cable #1, New Mutants #9, or X-Men #8? Read on for recaps and analysis…

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities, but thanks to a corporate merger and a line-wide relaunch, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics.

CABLE #1 DX

JAN200826

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto

THE DAWN OF REBELLION!

Cable was a grizzled old veteran of the wars to save the future… and he will be again. But for now, he's a young mutant living in paradise leading a life of adventure! Nathan Summers, son of two of the most powerful mutants on Krakoa, has a destiny leading the youth of mutantkind in rebellion… so why not start now? Gerry Duggan (MARAUDERS, DEADPOOL) and Phil Noto (STAR WARS, POE DAMERON) bring us young Cable as we've never seen him before!

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 11, 2020

SRP: $4.99

What happened in Cable #1?

Cable kicks off his new solo ongoing by kicking Wolverine's ass in a pit fight at The Quarry, officiated by the Silver Samurai, part of a new tradition of fights Krakoan society has developed for entertainment. As a result of the victory, Wolverine now owes Cable a marker. We see that this was the thirteenth match to take place there. All ended cleanly, except the first one, between Magik and Gorgon, in which Magik did something to get disqualified.

After the battle, Nate hangs out with Pixie and Armor, and it is implied they might be another throuple. They're interrupted by Curse, a mutant child, who lost his friend, Fauna, in the woods. Cable, Pixie, and Armor agree to go find him before the adults find out and get mad. Who knows, they probably murder children who misbehave on Krakoa. They find Fauna, who is hiding from a gigantic demonic lion creature, one of the denizens of Arakko. Pixie drugs Fauna so he doesn't have to witness a violent battle, and also so he doesn't have to witness Armor and Cable nearly having sex underneath the lion's paw when she protects Cable by jumping on top of him and expanding her armor. However, instead of having a makeout sesh, they realize that the lion has a thorn stuck in its paw and pull it out.

Turns out it's not a thorn but a sword. To be more specific, it's the Light of Galador, a magical sword belonging to the Space Knights. Cable is its new wielder. In a museum in deep space, three space knights wake up from a deep hibernation and head for Earth.

In a final scene, listed as taking place in "another time" and "another place," the old man version of Cable kills a giant crab.

Was it any good?

The lion with a thorn in its paw tale is one as old as time, though this is the first time I've seen it play out involving a teenage polyamorous mutant throuple. In addition to the romance, this issue also kicked off a storyline with the Space Knights that's sure to play a big role, and may have sown the seeds for X of Swords. And old man Cable, alive? Pretty good for a first issue.

Next: New Mutants #9.

Read more X-ual Healing here: