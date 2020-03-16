"Biomega" Synthetic Humans Come to Life from 1000 Toys

A lot of toys out there are quite the same from movement to design. It is very often that a collectible can really pop out and stand up above the rest. This time we are getting a nice look at a sweet treat from 1000 Toys. These figures are from Biomega, a Japanese science fiction manga that was written and illustrated by Tsutomu Nihei. The story follows special agents who are hired by the company TOA Heavy Industries locate and acquire people who have the ability to resist and transmute a special virus know as the N5S infection. This virus is spreading across the world and is turning normal humans into something they like to call "drones" that are disfigured, zombie-like beings. 1000 Toys is bringing an event exclusive figure to the public with a clear version of synthetic humans. This thing is terrifying in all of the right ways, and if you could army build this thing you would have an amazing collection. They are highly articulated and features stiff joints so they can hold their posing. The Biomega figures eyeballs even move, which is pretty creepy too and awesome at the same time.

The Biomega TOA Heavy Industries Synthetic Human (Clear Ver.) 1/6 Scale PX Previews Exclusive Figure from 1000 Toys is priced at $149.99. This is a remarkable figure that is totally worth it and you can lockdown your pre-orders here.

Beware the Synths.

TOA HEAVY INDUSTRIES SYNTHETIC HUMAN CLEAR

From 1000 Toys. From 1000toys(Sen-Toys), comes a clear version of the Synthetic Human from Tsutomu Nihei's original series TOA Heavy Industries! Originally event exclusive, this is the first time these will be available through distribution!

Features incredible articulation and stiff joints that allow you to pose and hold it in that pose, along with movable eyeballs to allow you even more flexibility when posing! This figure is also perfect for people who custom their toys or use their toys as visual guides when drawing.