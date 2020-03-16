Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible

Batman has had so many suits over the years and it is almost hard to remember the long list of them. Hot Toys is here to help with their newest Armory collection piece. We have already seen two of these collectible pieces with Iron Man and Spider-Man. This time it is Batman's turn from Arkham Knight. The game itself shows a wide variety of suit that the player can plays as and t look like Hot Toys has picked some of their favorite for this armory. We get suits from the iconic game like Batman, Arkham Knight, Batman Beyond and suits from the movies like Batman 1989 and the Christian Bale version. On top of all those, there is a Deathstroke suit included in the set which is an odd choice. He was a main villain for the Origins video game so it would make sense for the Arkham Knight world. Each suit is roughly 4" tall and is packed with tiny details from each suit. The case that had the armor does have LED functionality so you can really light up your batcave.

The Batman Arkham Knight Armory Miniature Collectible Set does not have a price just yet. Going off past prices for the Iron Man armory sets, I'd say we are looking at at least a $200 price tag on this. Pre-orders are not live ether but they will shortly and you can find it located here.

Let's suit up.

Batman: Arkham Knight Batman Armory Miniature Collectible

The Dark Knight has a long history in comics which comes with an enormous closet of a multitude of iconic suits from several forms of media entertainment spanning decades. Taking inspiration from the Batcave's Batsuit Chamber in the popular Batman: Arkham Knight video game, Hot Toys team has modified the futuristic armor pod to accommodate the sleek batsuits in miniature size features Batman: Arkham Knight Armory Miniature Collectible Set; Batman, Batman Beyond Suit, 1989 Movie Suit, 2008 Movie Suit, Arkham Knight and Deathstroke Armory Miniature Collectible.

The newly introduced collectibles with LED light up function and incredible paint application can be combined and rearranged in various ways, creating unlimited diorama display possibilities. Each Armory Miniature collectible measures approximate 12cm tall, whereas miniature figure is approximately 8.5cm tall. Individual and set packaging are available for purchase.

Fans of Bat, this is a great opportunity to suit up for the crime-fighting challenge!