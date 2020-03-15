Xbox Servers Experiencing High Volume With Server Issues Today

Microsoft is seeing the best and the worst of people gaming while the coronavirus is in effect as the Xbox is loaded with online gamers.

First and foremost, Xbox's Phil Spencer seemed to be enthusiastic that players had taken to their consoles while self-quarantining themselves. As he talked on Twitter about it a couple of times earlier today, to indicate that Xbox One players were playing in droves. Maybe not record-high numbers, but the activity has clearly picked up for them since the outbreak.

But about 30 minutes ago, as of when we're writing this article, the servers have apparently been crashing, having sign-in issues, and experiencing errors. Players on social media have been complaining that they can't get an online game going across the U.S. This alert came out from Xbox Support's Twitter account.

We'll keep an eye on the situation and see how it develops. But this isn't anything new for the weekend. Yesterday evening, Twitch started experiencing their own server issues where people couldn't get OBS and other broadcasting systems to connect. The problem was eventually resolved, but this may be a sign of things to come for all players and streamers as usage of these systems increases during the outbreak.

