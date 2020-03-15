Weekend Box Office: 'Onward' Wins Worst Box Office in 22 Years

Onward held on to the number one spot at the weekend box office, but it is nothing to celebrate for Disney. This weekend saw the worst box office grosses in 22 years, with the top 10 making $55 million total. In that weekend in 1998 22 years ago, John Carpenter's Vampires was number one, for perspective. Onward added $12.5 million to its two week total, bringing it to an un-Pixar like $62.3 million. In second place was christian rock film I Still Believe at 10.9 million. Superhero pic Bloodshot, looking to jumpstart a Valiant film universe, opens third at $9.3 million. Rounding out the top five were The Invisible Man at $6.2 million, and Blumhouse's The Hunt, with $5.3 million.

At this point, you have to wonder when the theaters are going to mass shut down. Not just because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but because there is not much relief in sight. Next week was supposed to be the release of A Quiet Place Part 2, but that was removed from release on Thursday. As more and more tentpole movies are pushed back, and safety concerns and the banning of mass gathering continue, the theaters will begin to struggle to keep the lights on. New York, San Francisco, some parts of Pennsylvania, and other areas are already shutting down theaters. It is not as simple as "Onward is not bringing people in". Nothing is bringing people in as people grow more concerned with being around man people in closed quarters. Theaters need to do the right thing, the hard thing, and shut down. More delays are coming, and to wait to act is foolish.

The Weekend Box Office Top 10 for March 13th:

Onward- $12.5 million I Still Believe- $10.9 million Bloodshot- $9.3 million The Invisible Man- $6.2 million The Hunt- $5.7 million Sonic the Hedgehog- $2.7 million The Way Back- $2.5 million Call of the Wild- $2.4 million Emma- $1.39 million Bad Boys For Life- $1.1 million

Next week, if the theaters are open, is not much. Some limited release stuff, but nothing major or opening wide since A Quiet Place Part 2 is not opening. Looks like Onward might win again.