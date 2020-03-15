Vin Diesel: The Ending to 'Furious 7' is Best Scene in Cinema History

Vin Diesel is never one to shy away from bold proclamations. This one however…this one I just don't know. In an interview with NME, he covers a variety of topics, including the Fast and Furious franchise, and how difficult it was to continue on with Furious 7 after the tragic death of costar Paul Walker. While nobody would argue that they didn't face a herculean task on that film, or that they didn't handle it well, Vin Diesel was very shaken up:

"I just felt like the studio was asking me to go back to a funeral. I was so broken by it. I didn't want anyone to use the tragedy as a story plot."

Then, the quote of all quotes:

"We were able to do something so beautiful and so classy. Might be the best moment in cinematic history. Not just in my career but in cinematic history. Men around the world, everyone was able to cry, but men around the planet for the first time in history were able to cry together."

Yes, for the first time IN HISTORY, men could cry and be emotional together.

Look, I am not saying that wasn't an emotional, and very well done scene. But the greatest moment in cinematic history? Sorry Vin, cannot agree there.

Do YOU agree with Vin Diesel? Is Brian's Final Ride the greatest scene in cinematic history? If not, what is? Let us know in the comments below. Also: let us know if you are a man and were emotional at another point in your life around another man before seeing Furious 7. Surely there has to be some out there.