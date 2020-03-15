AMC's The Walking Dead is only at its midseason return halfway point, and like we said in our last preview post? Something's coming, folks. And by "something", I mean a major shift in "The Whisperers" war on top of Michonne's (Danai Gurira) upcoming last episode and this feeling that the Commonwealth is about to make their presence known.

And please don't get us started on our Maggie (Lauren Cohan) theories…

But let's not get ahead of ourselves – our hearts still have Sunday night's "Walk With Us" to make it through – and in the following clip, we see that Eugene (Josh McDermitt) understands how Carol's (Melissa McBride) feeling all too well…

In the following promo and preview images for "Walk With Us", our heroes look to be in even worse danger than being caught between a wave of walkers and Whisperers, and the flaming gates of Hilltop. Alpha has Negan and a legion of Whisperers on the hunt for our scattered survivors – which as we now know, is a road that leads directly to one very angry man…

"The Walking Dead" Season 1 Reviews

We didn't mince words over how impressed we were with season opener "Lines We Crossed" (check out our review here). Then we had Morton, Ryan Hurst, and Thora Birch raising the bar even higher with "We Are the End of the World" (check out our review here), – offering up some Whisperers backstory.

"Ghosts" elevated the paranoia as Melissa McBride continues delivering an award-winning performance (that review's here) – while "Silence the Whisperers" proved once again why it's "In Cudlitz, We Trust" (review here).

"What It Always Is" had a now-free Negan beginning his redemption arc (???) while Alpha raised the stakes against our survivors (review here).

"Bonds" had Negan being tested, Carol and Daryl possibly making matters worse for the community by "picking up" a Whisperer, and Eugene reaching out… and getting a response.

"Open Your Eyes" (review here) saw our theory about Siddiq (Avi Nash) completely, totally, and tragically put to rest. That brought us to midseason finale "The World Before" (reviewed here), as the drumbeats of war grew louder.

After a mideason break, we learned that those drumbeats had turned into thunder, as "Squeeze" (review here) and "Stalker" (review here) turned up the heat on what was once a stealth "cold war" back-n-forth between Alpha and our heroes. Then with "Morning Star" (review here), that heat caught fire… literally.