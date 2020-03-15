"The Umbrella Academy" Gets Figure Replicas from Dark Horse

The Umbrella Academy was definitely a shock to the system when it finally aired on Netflix. We were always used to the happy stories of being a superhero or even a superhero as a kid. This show enlightened us on the dark side of this genre when 6 extraordinary kids move out of their superhero roots and take on the world after their messed up childhood. This time though, Netflix is giving us a blast to the past their 6 new figure statues of each of the Umbrella students. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Number 5, and Ben are all back as their younger selves. Each one is a fairly simple concept with each character in their student styled outfit. Ben is the most dynamic one with the monster in his stomach read to get to work. These would all look nice in any Umbrella Academy fan collection too as they are simple and are collectibles we have not seen from this show yet.

You will be able to find all 6 Umbrella Academy Student Statues up for pre-order already and located here. Each one is priced at $29.99 and is set to release in September 2020.

"We didn't choose this life, we are just living in it."

The Umbrella Academy Number 1 (Luther) Figure Replica

Based on The Umbrella Academy Netflix series, collect your favorite dysfunctional super-powered family back when they were aspiring and idealistic superheroes in training! Standing 7 inches tall, strong man Luther is modeled after the props from the show, giving off a vintage vibe that would look amazing in any collector's case.

The Umbrella Academy Number 2 (Diego) Figure Replica

Based on The Umbrella Academy Netflix series, collect your favorite dysfunctional super-powered family back when they were aspiring and idealistic superheroes in training! Standing 7 inches tall, hot head Diego is modeled after the props from the show, giving off a vintage vibe that would look amazing in any collector's case.

The Umbrella Academy Number 3 (Allison) Figure Replica

Based on The Umbrella Academy Netflix series, collect your favorite dysfunctional super-powered family back when they were aspiring and idealistic superheroes in training! Standing 6.25 inches tall, the rumor spreading Allison is modeled after the props from the show, giving off a vintage vibe that would look amazing in any collector's case.

The Umbrella Academy Number 4 (Klaus) Figure Replica

Based on The Umbrella Academy Netflix series, collect your favorite dysfunctional super-powered family back when they were aspiring and idealistic superheroes in training! Standing 6.50 inches tall, Klaus is modeled after the props from the show, giving off a vintage vibe that would look amazing in any collector's case.

The Umbrella Academy Number 5 Figure Replica

Based on The Umbrella Academy Netflix series, collect your favorite dysfunctional super-powered family back when they were aspiring and idealistic superheroes in training! Standing 5 inches tall, the time traveling Number 5 is modeled after the props from the show, giving off a vintage vibe that would look amazing in any collector's case.

The Umbrella Academy Number 6 (Ben) Figure Replica

Based on The Umbrella Academy Netflix series, collect your favorite dysfunctional super-powered family back when they were aspiring and idealistic superheroes in training! Standing 6.25 inches tall, the tentacled Ben is modeled after the props from the show, giving off a vintage vibe that would look amazing in any collector's case.