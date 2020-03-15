Thanos Gets a New Funko Pop for Emerald City and We Love It!

Emerald City Comic Con was sadly postponed but Funko still gave fans the experience they wanted. With their first ever Virtual Con we got to see all the exclusives, convention and shared, get released in one place at one time. One of the ones on our list was the new Thanos Funko Pop and boy was he worth it! This was also a shared exclusive to GameStop and was also available on the Funko Shop. As a Marvel Cinematic Universe Pop completionist, this was one figure I needed to own. Well, let's dive right into our next Funko POP Review.

The box is pretty standard with the other Avengers: Endgame Funko Pops. The only this time really makes this Thanos box stand out from the rest is the green shared exclusive sticker on the window. It was odd that the sticker was more in the center of the box than the corner but this is due to the severed arm placement.

I honestly was pretty excited another MCU Funko Pop was on the way. However, I wasn't that excited about the figure but that all changed when I got Thanos is my hands. This figure I badass in more ways than one. First off, this is the first Funko POP to feature a removable piece that can enhance the figure. Thanos is placed on his knee with the burnt aftermath of using the stones. The design and sculpt of his burnt skin and crushed gauntlet are pretty amazing. It wasn't until I saw the design up close that I really fell in love with it. The removable arm is a nice touch and fits the scene just right as Thor slices off the gauntlet to try to change the future. Nice farmer clothes and Burt face really make Thanos his own unique collectible and Funko did just right by it.

This is a great addition to the Endgame Funko POP line. It was well worth entering the line up as a convention exclusive. If you would love to have one of your own they are still live on Funko Shop here or you can find him at GameStop here.

"I used the stones to destroy the stones."