One thing that's impressed us the most about The CW's Arrowverse is its willingness to use their superhero platform to tackle some very important issues – and this week's Supergirl looks to be another example of that. Nicole Maines' Nia aka Dreamer takes center stage as Kara aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) looks to take a night off – only to find herself facing off against a deadly threat targeting the transgender community that wants her to quit being a hero.

Except he made one very big mistake: Nia's not going anywhere – and she has some pretty powerful friends.

(Check out Andy Wilson's review of last week's episode "The Bodyguard" here.)

"Supergirl" season 5, episode 15 "Reality Bytes": DREAMER STEPS UP TO PROTECT HER COMMUNITY AFTER HER ROOMMATE IS VICIOUSLY ATTACKED – Nia's (Nicole Maines) roommate, Yvette (guest star Roxy Wood), is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer because he doesn't like that Dreamer is transgender and wants her to quit being a superhero. Determined to protect her community from additional harm, Dreamer refuses to give into his threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stands by Dreamer and enlists additional help from Brainy (Jesse Rath). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber