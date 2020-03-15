The CW's Supergirl is back this week with "Reality Bytes", with the spotlight squarely on Nicole Maines' Nia aka Dreamer after Kara aka Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) takes a night off from doing all of that "saving the planet" stuff – and a well-deserved break, at that! Now, if there was any doubt that she's more than up for the job, the following sneak preview puts that to rest – as Nia beats Kara's record for defeating a Dominator.

But even when the day is saved, there's no escaping the awkwardness of running into an ex (Jesse Rath) – especially when he's the Director of the D.E.O.

(Check out Andy Wilson's review of last week's episode "The Bodyguard" here.)

"Supergirl" season 5, episode 15 "Reality Bytes": DREAMER STEPS UP TO PROTECT HER COMMUNITY AFTER HER ROOMMATE IS VICIOUSLY ATTACKED – Nia's (Nicole Maines) roommate, Yvette (guest star Roxy Wood), is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer because he doesn't like that Dreamer is transgender and wants her to quit being a superhero. Determined to protect her community from additional harm, Dreamer refuses to give into his threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stands by Dreamer and enlists additional help from Brainy (Jesse Rath). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room. Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber