With The CW and DC Universe's Stargirl ready to fight the good fight starting Monday, May 11 (airing Tuesday, May 12, on The CW at 9 p.m. – moving to 8 p.m. beginning Tuesday, May 26), the network is offering us a fresh look at the series – but this one focuses more on Luke Wilson's Pat Dugan and Joel McHale's Starman.

As we've seen in previous previews, Starman apparently doesn't survive a major assault on the Justice Society of America – but before he passes on, he charges Pat with the responsibility of finding the right person to wield his cosmic staff (the one we've seen Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore look badass sportin').

But while Starman is sure of the kind of person who should hold such power, in the following teaser "Not You"? He knows someone who it should definitely not be:

About DC Universe's "Stargirl"…

In DC Universe' Stargirl, Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore finds her smooth-going high school experience derailed when her mother marries and moves the household from Los Angeles to bucolic Blue Valley in distant Nebraska. Struggling to adapt, Courtney discovers her stepfather has a secret past as a superhero sidekick. She also discovers an artifact of immense power – a long-lost hero's cosmic staff – and ends up on a journey to becoming the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.

DC Universe's live-action Stargirl series stars Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl), Luke Wilson (Pat Dugan aka Stripesy/STRIPE), Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat), Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks aka Tigress), Neil Hopkins (Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka the Sportsmaster), Nelson Lee (Dragon King), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother)

Anjelika Washington (Young Sheldon), Yvette Monreal (The Fosters, Faking It), and Christopher James Baker (True Detective), Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Neil Jackson (Absentia, Sleepy Hollow), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board, in undisclosed roles.

Geoff Johns (Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Titans) executive produces Stargirl with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.