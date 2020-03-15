Sky and Johnny Have Soulmate Troubles in Fantastic Four #20 [Preview]

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

Having made nice with the people of Spyre, including their leader who tried to kill the Fantastic Four and was responsible for them gaining their powers, Marvel's first family returns to Earth in Fantastic Four #20.

Sky and Johnny Have Soulmate Troubles in Fantastic Four #20 [Preview]

And they've brought someone with them. Sky, Johnny Storm's alien soulmate (how many alien soulmates does this guy have?!).

Sky and Johnny Have Soulmate Troubles in Fantastic Four #20 [Preview]

Unfortunately, though the relationship is still in the honeymoon phase, these two have recently gone through a rough patch, when the Fantastic Four basically destroyed Spyrian society and Sky gave Johnny the cold shoulder.

Sky and Johnny Have Soulmate Troubles in Fantastic Four #20 [Preview]

Nevertheless, she's decided to travel back to Earth with him… and to live with him too.

Sky and Johnny Have Soulmate Troubles in Fantastic Four #20 [Preview]

But is Johnny having second thoughts?

Sky and Johnny Have Soulmate Troubles in Fantastic Four #20 [Preview]

This is the soap opera drama we read comics for. Fantastic Four #20 hits stores on Wednesday.

FANTASTIC FOUR #20
JAN200916
(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Nick Bradshaw
EMPYRE IS COMING!
The Mole Man and his biggest Kaiju return to the surface, with all of their righteous wrath aimed at one man… Wyatt Wingfoot! How can the Human Torch and Sky possibly save him? Y'know, this really would've been a good time to have brought ALL of the Fantastic Four! Also this issue: Meet a never-before-seen Elder of the Universe! Who are they, and how will they change the FF's life… forever?
Rated T
In Shops: Mar 18, 2020
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy says that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero will come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Scourge of Rich Johnston, maker of puns, and seeker of the Snyder Cut, Jude Terror, sadly, is not the hero comics needs right now... but he's the one the industry deserves.

twitter   envelope   globe  