Sky and Johnny Have Soulmate Troubles in Fantastic Four #20 [Preview]

Having made nice with the people of Spyre, including their leader who tried to kill the Fantastic Four and was responsible for them gaining their powers, Marvel's first family returns to Earth in Fantastic Four #20.

And they've brought someone with them. Sky, Johnny Storm's alien soulmate (how many alien soulmates does this guy have?!).

Unfortunately, though the relationship is still in the honeymoon phase, these two have recently gone through a rough patch, when the Fantastic Four basically destroyed Spyrian society and Sky gave Johnny the cold shoulder.

Nevertheless, she's decided to travel back to Earth with him… and to live with him too.

But is Johnny having second thoughts?

This is the soap opera drama we read comics for. Fantastic Four #20 hits stores on Wednesday.

FANTASTIC FOUR #20

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina (CA) Nick Bradshaw

EMPYRE IS COMING!

The Mole Man and his biggest Kaiju return to the surface, with all of their righteous wrath aimed at one man… Wyatt Wingfoot! How can the Human Torch and Sky possibly save him? Y'know, this really would've been a good time to have brought ALL of the Fantastic Four! Also this issue: Meet a never-before-seen Elder of the Universe! Who are they, and how will they change the FF's life… forever?

Rated T

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99