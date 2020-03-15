Rockstar Games Employees Will Work From Home Due To Coronavirus

The latest gaming company to join the list of organizations that will let people work from home due to the coronavirus is Rockstar Games.

The company sent out the statement you see below on Twitter, letting fans know they're taking precautions. Even though it reads like a copy and paste version of the last dozen versions of this we've seen. At this point, if you're a major gaming company not taking these precautions or are late to the game, it's going to start speaking volumes as to how your company is run. While it's cool to see Rockstar do this before the work week kicks off on Monday, it does feel a little under-the-wire.