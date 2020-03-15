Welcome back for another preview of the fifth season of STARZ's Outlander – this time, with a look at fifth episode "Perpetual Adoration". Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe), and the rest of the show family had a very epic, dramatic, and romantic outing last week – one that had many viewers swooning on the edge of their seats (couches… bean bag chairs… you get the point).

So in the world of dramatic series television, we all know what that means… right?

Brace yourselves for waves of shock-n-awe tragedy, heartbreak, and surprise…

Here's a look at the preview for Sunday night's episode of STARZ's Outlander, "Perpetual Adoration".

"Outlander" season 5, episode 5 "Perpetual Adoration": Jamie and his militia arrive at Hillsborough to find that Governor Tryon has proposed a rather unorthodox solution to deal with the threat posed by the Regulators. Busy with present-day life at the Ridge, Roger and Brianna must nevertheless come to terms with their past.

However way this season wraps up, executive producer Maril Davis and STARZ President/CEO Jeffrey Hirsch wants fans to know that they'd like to spend a lot more time in the Outlander universe – which could include more seasons, spinoffs, sequels, and storyline extensions:

"As long as the fans continue to crave the story, we'll continue to have Outlander on the air. We are constantly talking to our partners at Sony and the show continues. We're excited about season five and because we bought seasons five and six [together], we feel that arc is great and Ron and Meril are doing a great job." "We think there's a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe to have story extensions, spin-offs or sequels, we continue to look at that and talk with our partners at Sony. Hopefully we'll find something that feels great and that we can continue to tell that story." – Jeffrey Hirsch

Season 5 of Outlander finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser's Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Gov. William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart again. However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the spectre of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place – as well as Jamie's respect – in this new and dangerous time. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee – and those they can't.