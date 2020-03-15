Nintendo New York Cuts Back Hours Due To Coronavirus

Nintendo is already feeling the effects of having one of their own staff test positive for the coronavirus, and with it come other precautions. Yesterday evening, the company posted a notice to all patrons of Nintendo New York that they would be cutting back hours on the shop while the coronavirus is active.

You can read the full notice below, but the shorthand is that they're limiting the hours they are open to better care for the staff working the location. This is basically their way of keeping one of their busiest retail locations open to the public looking to purchase games as something to do while self-quarantining themselves. We'll see how long it lasts until they decide to close the store temporarily. But we're guessing they'll keep the doors open long enough for people to get Animal Crossing: New Horizons.