Nintendo New York Cuts Back Hours Due To Coronavirus

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Nintendo is already feeling the effects of having one of their own staff test positive for the coronavirus, and with it come other precautions. Yesterday evening, the company posted a notice to all patrons of Nintendo New York that they would be cutting back hours on the shop while the coronavirus is active.

Nintendo New York Cuts Back Hours Due To Coronavirus
Credit: Nintendo

You can read the full notice below, but the shorthand is that they're limiting the hours they are open to better care for the staff working the location. This is basically their way of keeping one of their busiest retail locations open to the public looking to purchase games as something to do while self-quarantining themselves. We'll see how long it lasts until they decide to close the store temporarily. But we're guessing they'll keep the doors open long enough for people to get Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo New York Cuts Back Hours Due To Coronavirus
Credit: Nintendo

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys standup comedy, Let's Play videos and trying new games, along with hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   envelope  