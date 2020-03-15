Mary Jane Has a Stalker in Amazing Mary Jane #6 [Preview]

Last issue, Mary Jane and Mysterio managed to wrap filming on their movie, with Mary Jane single-handedly defeating the entire Savage Six in the process while the rest of the crew filmed the final scene.

And now, Mary Jane is on tour promoting the movie, which is really bad luck. Will they have to push the release date back due to coronavirus quarantines?

And Mary Jane herself could be in danger, as we see in this preview of Amazing Mary Jane #6 a guy who's clearly exhibiting symptoms.

Yup. Looks like he might have a fever. And an explosive cough!

Get out of there, Mary Jane! If it can happen to Tom Hanks, it can happen to you!

Amazing Mary Jane #6 hits stores on Wednesday.

AMAZING MARY JANE #6
JAN200957
(W) Leah Williams (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Paulo Siqueira
WELCOME TO NY, MJ!
• After the CAN'T-MISS events of AMAZING MARY JANE #5, your favorite redhead is back home!
• First stop: Spider-Man! But has her relationship with Mysterio changed things with the love of her life?
• Next stop: a press tour! Complete with iconic New York guest-starring gigs, and OH NO WHAT'S THAT?!?
Rated T
In Shops: Mar 18, 2020
SRP: $3.99

