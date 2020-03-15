Mark Fearing Creates New Horror Graphic Anthology Series Beginning With Feral

In a great example of nominative determinism, Mark Fearing, creator of Giant Pants, The Great Thanksgiving Escape, Earthling and Dilly Dally Daisy, is creating a new middle-grade graphic novel horror series. Each anthology takes place in the same spooky small town, where kids disappear on playground slides, Cub Scout leaders don't return from overnight camps, and detention seems to never end.

The first volume scheduled for the autumn of 2022 will be called Feral, and the first two have been picked up by Sally Morgridge at Holiday House . Fearing's agent Sean McCarthy of Sean McCarthy Literary Agency negotiated the deal. He describe the books saying 'And if you're a huge scaredy-pants like me, I'd recommend reading these with all the lights on (and maybe have a few extra flashlights on hand, just in case)' though Mark prefers 'scary with a slice of zany'.