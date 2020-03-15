Lex Luthor Explains His Mid-Life Crisis in Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #4 [Preview]

Lex Luthor has really been going through some stuff recently, completely changing his look, handing out his "dark gift" to pretty much everyone on villain Tinder, and attempting to remake the entire universe in his image.

What's been going on with him?

In this preview, Lex explains how he's basically going through a mid-life crisis.

Nothing seems to work to combat Lex's feelings of inadequacy.

But he's hoping this will finally fill the gaping void in his ego. But there's just one problem standing in his way.

The stupidest character ever created in all of superhero comics: The Batman Who Laughs.

Hell Arisen #4 hits stores on Wednesday.

