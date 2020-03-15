In This Preview of Teen Titans #40... the Teen Titans WILL DIE!!!

Shocking character deaths are a staple of superhero comic book publishing, always good to show readers a certain story, or more often, super-mega-crossover event, is "important."

But rarely does a comic kill off nearly its entire cast of heroes! But Teen Titans #40 is an ambitious book, according to this preview.

As Robin explains that in order to save their friend Djinn, they're all going to need to die.

Thankfully, Damian has a plan in place to kill everyone already, in case they go rogue. Like father, like son.

And then, the Titans die!

Of course, they're only mostly dead. Mostly dead means they're slightly alive. All dead, well there's only one thing you can do. Will they all come back within the allotted 30 minutes? Teen Titans #40 hits stores on Wednesday and we'll find out.

