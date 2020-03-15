Hard to believe that we're only at the midpoint of the final season of Showtime's Homeland when you consider the amount of deals, double-deals, double-crosses and dead presidents we've ended up with. By the end of last episode, getting to the truth behind President Warner's (Beau Bridges) was left hinging on who controls the black box from the crash site.

Meanwhile, Saul (Mandy Patinkin) appears to be showing some concern over Carrie's (Claire Danes) past – and future – involvement with Yevgeny (Costa Ronin) – in the following previews for "Two Minutes":

"Homeland" season 8, episode 6 "Two Minutes": Upheaval in Washington brings an investigation to Kabul. Directed by Tucker Gates, written by Debora Cahn and Alex Gansa.

The final season of HOMELAND finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for Saul (Patinkin), now National Security Advisor to the newly ascendant President Warner (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner's young administration is an end to the "forever war" in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations.

But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies – and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion's den – one last time. Along with Danes and Patinkin, the final season stars Maury Sterling, Linus Roache and Costa Ronin, with Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar also returning from season four in series regular roles.

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios for Showtime, Homeland was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the original Israeli series Prisoners of War by Gideon Raff. Along with Gansa and Gordon, executive producers for season eight include Chip Johannessen, Debora Cahn, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Michael Klick, Avi Nir, Ran Telem, and Gideon Raff.