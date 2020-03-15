Gary Con XII Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

Another convention has been canceled this week over concerns for the coronavirus, this time affecting the D&D-related event Gary Con XII. Luke Gygax, the son of D&D co-creator Gary Gygax (who the convention is named after), sent out an update letting fans know of the decision and how they could best take care of the necessary things involving the convention. We have a snippet of the announcement below, but we recommend reading the entire thing if you want to read a statement that's far more endearing and caring toward its community than the copy and paste versions we've seen people release the past few weeks.

We decided that the health and well-being of our gaming family comes first. We continued planning and did everything in our power to make Gary Con run as normal, we are convinced that following both government guidance and our own judgement concerning the COVID-19 virus is the best course of action. I know this is very disappointing to all of you, as it is to us. We have invested hundreds of hours into bringing this celebration to life, and we will not see all of you at the Grand Geneva with smiles on your faces, rolling dice and forging friendships. That is our real payment for the efforts put in between each Gary Con. We understand that this will impact all of you. You have taken vacation, made travel arrangements, prepared games and are looking forward to seeing your friends. It also impacts our exhibitors, staff, the entire staff at the Grand Geneva, and the local community. It is not a decision we have made lightly; it is a decision based entirely on keeping people safe and healthy. We all wish that there was a viable option that allowed us to celebrate together as we have for the past 11 years.