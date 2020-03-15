Games Workshop Reveals New Models at GAMA Expo 2020

Despite a large number of conventions and expos being closed due to the COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus), Games Workshop has decided to throw Nurgle to the wind and unveil a bunch of new models for their various games at GAMA Expo, the Games Manufacturer's Association's private trade show.

To kick things off, we were given a look at some new House Escher models for Necromunda:

From Warhammer Community, the official Games Workshop news hub:

[Here are] the Death-maidens – Eschers returned to life through vile science in order to lend their deadly services to their gangs once more – and the Wyld Runners, bold explorers who hunt the Underhive.

Or these little critters – aren't they sweet? Known as phelynx, these cat-like monstrosities are cracking for bringing down rival gangers.

Of course, Necromunda was not the only game being showcased. In addition, we got some models for Adeptus Titanicus:

Everyone loves Knights. Everyone loves small versions of big things. Thus, it stands to reason that everyone is going to love the latest release for Adeptus Titanicus – teeny tiny versions of the Knight-Acheron and Knight-Castigator! Rendered at last in glorious plastic, these new models bring the design elements and lethal weaponry of their larger counterparts to Adeptus Titanicus tabletops in style. They'll be great to add to your armies or just as particularly cracking painting projects and desk-decoration.

And let's not forget that Warhammer: Age of Sigmar has an all-new Aelven army on the way: We got to see a ton of Lumineth models revealed at GAMA as well!

Spears, horsemen, legendary warriors of yore – the Lumineth Realm-lords are shaping up to be a stunning army. And you've not even seen the whole range yet! Feast your eyes upon the Auralan Sentinels!

Providing long-ranged support to phalanxes of Auralan Wardens, Auralan Sentinels reimagine the classic High Elf Archer in stunning Warhammer Age of Sigmar fashion, featuring fantastic detail, great customisability and even fully strung bows[.]

And then, shown as the first image in this article, is the Aralith Stonemage. The details for that model can be found below:

This is an Alarith Stonemage – an aelven wizard attuned to the power of the elements. This model isn't just a brilliant example of what modern miniatures design technology can do (look how delicately they're balanced!), it's also a valuable battlefield unit that enhances nearby allies, as well as smiting enemies with gravity manipulating magic!

What do you think of these releases? Are you interested in picking up any of these units? Let us know!