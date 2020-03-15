Esad Ribic To Fulfill Commissions For Cancelled Ace Comic Con, Direct From Croatia

ACE Comic Con in Boston is the latest show to be cancelled because of fears around the coronavirus pandemic. Anthony's Comic Book Art were to have been exhibiting at the show and would have brought in Secret Wars, VS and Thor artist Esad Ribic from Croatia. But that would now be impossible every which way but Sunday. However, Ribic has agreed to fulfil every pre-ordered commission made through Anthony's Comic Book Art, and for them to be mailed out, first to the US and then to individual customers.

Starting at $1,000 for a single figure full watercolor on 12" x 16" paper. For some backgrounds it's $1,250. Two figures is $2,000, with some backgrounds and extra detail on an oversized board it's $2,500. Smaller busts are $500. sketch cover 300$

That's when he isn't out there working as a master assassin for Eastern European intelligence agencies, of course, as Brian Bendis would have us believe…