Dwayne Johnson: The Rock's Top 5 Movies to Stream Now

Dwayne Johnson, or The Rock as some of us will always know him, is awesome. Sorry, I am a fan. In this age of franchises and IP takeovers, he really is a throwback to the MOVIE STAR. How many actors or actresses can generate the type of excitement Dwayne Johnson can these days. From his time in the WWE as the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, to his time now as the most electrifying man in entertainment period, he has now had a Hollywood career longer than his full-time wrestling one. Let's take a look at which five of his films you can stream now that we are all stuck at home.

DISCLAIMER: No Fast and Furious films or Jumanji on here. Those are obvious. While still great, that's not what we are aiming for.

The Rundown

Awesome stunts, a solid cast, and a breezy hour and some change. Directed by Peter Berg, this one stars Dwayne as a bounty hunter that has to track down his bosses son. 2003 Rock was still finding his footing a bit as an actor, but this is where you could start to see him get comfortable and carry himself as the star we know today. Great action and genuinely funny, this one deserves a revisit.

Gridiron Gang

Who doesn't love a good feel good sports film? A right of passage for any athlete trying to become an actor, Dwayne Johnson carries this one all by himself in a true story about a coach who starts a football team for at risk youth. As an ex-football player himself, he brings knowledge to the role, and showed that he could be serious when needed. Plus Xzibit is in it, and that is awesome.

Get Smart

He also excels in supporting roles! Sure, I guess this was a bid at a franchise film, based on the classic 60's TV show. But again- Hollywood and moviegoing audiences were just becoming familiar with The Rock outside the ring at the time it was released. Featuring a Steve Carrell at the top of his Michael Scott powers, and a great performance from Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson holds his own and proves that he can be part of an ensemble.

Pain & Gain

Say what you will about Michael Bay, but this one is actually great. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Mark Whalberg, and Anthony Mackie, this one is when The Rock was starting to grip the world in his monstrous hands after joining the Fast Franchise with Fast Five. The three have great chemistry together, and it is proof that Bay doesn't need to wield a huge budget to make a good film. Yes, he is capable of making a good film. It is really violent, and that can turn some off, but don't hold that against it.

Snitch

Lost in a sea of lower budget action films, Snitch was actually a success and further proof that Dwyane Johnson is a big enough star that he can carry a pic on just his name alone. As a father going undercover for the DEA to free his son, he proves yet again that when needed, he can reach some serious heights as a dramatic actor. We don't see that from him enough, and hopefully we do soon.

