Conan Does the Crucible... an X-Men Crossover? Conan the Barbarian #14 [Preview]

Recently in X-Men, Krakoan society debuted its latest totally messed up tradition when Apocalypse battled a powerless Melody Guthrie to the death, and killed her, in an event called The Crucible.

The point of the Crucible is that the mutant, depowered by the Scarlet Witch on M-Day, sacrifices their life in order to be resurrected into a clone body with their powers back.

Now one might wonder why the mutants don't just create some Krakoan flower drug that causes a mutant to painlessly drift away so they can be reborn instead of literally beating them to death in an arena.

It's a barbaric practice, which makes it more suited to a comic like Conan the Barbarian. And coincidentally, The Crucible is happening in that comic right now as well.

Will we see Conan crawling out of an egg on Krakoa in the coming months? It would be a good way for Marvel to get him to even more comics if he were revealed to be a mutant. Conan the Barbarian #14 is in stores on Wednesday.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #14

JAN201013

(W) Jim Zub (A) Roge Antonia (CA) E.M Gist

THE DEADLY TRAP IS SPRUNG AS "INTO THE CRUCIBLE" CONTINUES!

• CONAN, equipped with only his strength and wits, must survive the deadly traps of the Great Crucible!

• With a cadre of contestants against him, and only a local boy named DELIAN to translate, can anyone or any THING be trusted?!

• Who is really playing who…?

Parental Advisory

In Shops: Mar 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99