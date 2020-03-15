Conan Does the Crucible… an X-Men Crossover? Conan the Barbarian #14 [Preview]

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

Recently in X-Men, Krakoan society debuted its latest totally messed up tradition when Apocalypse battled a powerless Melody Guthrie to the death, and killed her, in an event called The Crucible.

Conan Does the Crucible... an X-Men Crossover? Conan the Barbarian #14 [Preview]

The point of the Crucible is that the mutant, depowered by the Scarlet Witch on M-Day, sacrifices their life in order to be resurrected into a clone body with their powers back.

Conan Does the Crucible... an X-Men Crossover? Conan the Barbarian #14 [Preview]

Now one might wonder why the mutants don't just create some Krakoan flower drug that causes a mutant to painlessly drift away so they can be reborn instead of literally beating them to death in an arena.

Conan Does the Crucible... an X-Men Crossover? Conan the Barbarian #14 [Preview]

It's a barbaric practice, which makes it more suited to a comic like Conan the Barbarian. And coincidentally, The Crucible is happening in that comic right now as well.

Conan Does the Crucible... an X-Men Crossover? Conan the Barbarian #14 [Preview]

Will we see Conan crawling out of an egg on Krakoa in the coming months? It would be a good way for Marvel to get him to even more comics if he were revealed to be a mutant. Conan the Barbarian #14 is in stores on Wednesday.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #14
JAN201013
(W) Jim Zub (A) Roge Antonia (CA) E.M Gist
THE DEADLY TRAP IS SPRUNG AS "INTO THE CRUCIBLE" CONTINUES!
• CONAN, equipped with only his strength and wits, must survive the deadly traps of the Great Crucible!
• With a cadre of contestants against him, and only a local boy named DELIAN to translate, can anyone or any THING be trusted?!
• Who is really playing who…?
Parental Advisory
In Shops: Mar 18, 2020
SRP: $3.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy says that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero will come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events.

Scourge of Rich Johnston, maker of puns, and seeker of the Snyder Cut, Jude Terror, sadly, is not the hero comics needs right now... but he's the one the industry deserves.

twitter   envelope   globe  