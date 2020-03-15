The Comic Store Giving Away Toilet Roll With Every $50 Spent

Nuclear Comics. a comic store in Laguna Hills, California, has a rather intriguing promotion, given current events.

Every $50 worth of comics purchase (EXCLUDING NEW COMICS) gets you a FREE roll of this insanely sought after toilet paper from Costco‼️ This promo includes ALL COMICS & Graphic Novels, omnibuses and art books.

And it seems to have gone down rather well.

Well, it's better than the alternative, I suppose.

Open since 1994, Nuclear Comics carries one of the wider selection of back issues and graphic novels in Orange County. As well as comics, they also have a large selection of skateboards. They also carry posters, trading cards, action figures, statues and comic supplies – and now toilet paper too.