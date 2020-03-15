"Celeste" Developer Offers Tips & Tricks To Beating The Game

When it comes to Celeste, there are hundreds of guides and video tutorials online. But how many of them came from a developer of the game? Maddy Thorson, the mind behind Matt Makes Games and Extremely OK Games, and the co-creator of the successful indie platformer decided to do something cool this week. While there are a great many people under self-quarantine from the coronavirus looking for something to do, naturally some might be looking back to their old video games or new ones to beat. And with Celeste being an amazing title that still gives people a hard time in difficulty, Thorson chose to help those who either need a little advice or are just getting into the game.

Right now on Twitter, they have created a series of posts showing you how to navigate the game's controls. This includes pulling off a super wall jump, doing a sideways dash from platforms, and other fun tricks. This is basically a quick how-to guide to giving you every tool you need to beat the game. But in Thorson's own words, the game essentially wants you to win.

You might have noticed a pattern! All are centered around widening timing/positioning windows, so that everything is fudged a tiny bit in the player's favor. I think this is a big reason why Celeste can feel kind even though it's very difficult – it wants you to succeed.