When Captain Marvel Throws Her Mighty Shield… Captain Marvel #16 [Preview]

When Captain Marvel throws her mighty shield…

…all those who choose to oppose her shield must yield.

If she's led to a fight and a duel is due…

…she might just pick up Thor's Hammer too…

When Captain Marvel throws her mighty shield.

Captain Marvel #16 is in stores on Wednesday.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #16 JAN200910 (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Lee Garbett (CA) Mark Brooks "THE LAST AVENGER" CONCLUSION! It's all come down to Captain Marvel versus Vox Supreme! Since discovering her Kree heritage, Carol Danvers has struggled to reconcile her human and her alien sides. Now she must fight for both – or lose everything. But Earth's Mightiest Hero has a new plan…will the power of the Avengers be enough to save the world? Rated T+ In Shops: Mar 18, 2020 SRP: $3.99

