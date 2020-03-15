The CW's Batwoman is part of the network's seamless promotional machine that posts previews like clockwork (though they might want to consider keeping their episode trailers on YouTube instead of pulling them) – and they're righton time with a new preview for"Off With Her Head".

In the following clip (followed by the episode promo and set of preview images), the good news is Alice (Rachel Skarsten) found Mouse (Sam Littlefield). The Bad News? Whatever's going on in Alice's head after Mouse tells her where they're at…

(Don't forget to check out Andy Wilson's thoughts on "Grining From Ear to Ear" here.)

"Batwoman" season 1, episode 15 "Off With Her Head": MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth's killer. Holly Dale directed the episode, written by Natalie Abrams.