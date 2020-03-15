Nothing like a twisted, creepy, and effective episode of The CW's Batwoman to distract our brains from the endless speculation it's been processing since Marc Guggenheim tweeted the first words about the next Arrowverse crossover. Now, before you start accusing me of making a blatant plug for something you could out a lot more about here – let's take a look at this week's turn, "Off With Her Head".

In the following promo and set of preview images, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds herself on the really bad business end of some serious fear toxin (hmmm…) – can Jacob (Dougray Scott) make it in time before Alice's own fears tear what's left of her mind apart? Meanwhile, it looks like it's "story time" for Kate (Ruby Rose).

(Don't forget to check out Andy Wilson's thoughts on "Grining From Ear to Ear" here.)

"Batwoman" season 1, episode 15 "Off With Her Head": MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth's killer. Holly Dale directed the episode, written by Natalie Abrams.