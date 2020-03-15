Arc System Works Cancels Arc World Tour Over Coronavirus

Yet another tale this month of how the coronavirus has put an end to another event, as Arc System Works canceled the Arc World Tour 2020. The announcement came down on their official website for the tourney. But what's surprising about this is that the tournament was full-speed ahead to start this coming Friday, March 20th. Only on Friday with less than a week before it was set to happen was it canceled.

As some of you may have heard, official Arc World Tour 2020 stop, Final Round (scheduled for 3/20-22), has been cancelled. As a result, we must regrettably omit it from the AWT2020 qualifying events. We are closely monitoring news surrounding the COVID-19 virus, and will continue to post updates regarding upcoming events as new information develops. While the cancellation is unfortunate, we must place the health and safety of the event staff and participants first and foremost. We thank you for your understanding and continued support through these challenging times.

We'll see if it gets rescheduled in the months ahead of if this is just the end of the tour for 2020. This event was part of Atlanta Final Round, which could get rescheduled after the coronavirus passes. But only time will tell on both matters depending on how our general health progresses.